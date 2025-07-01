Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: House Will Deliver Bill to Trump Tomorrow

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax on Tuesday that he expects the House to deliver the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to President Donald Trump's desk on Wednesday.

"The bill is right now in front of the House Rules Committee, and the members are going through it," Scalise told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "We're going to bring the rule first to the floor tomorrow morning and then we're going to finish up debate and pass the bill to President Trump's desk tomorrow.

"It's going to be a busy day tomorrow. It's been a busy last few months, but this bill is so important for families all across the country who are looking for the relief and the benefits that come from this one, big, beautiful bill."

The Senate passed its amended version of the bill earlier Tuesday, needing a tiebreaking vote by Vice President JD Vance to keep it afloat.

If the House votes to accept the Senate's version, the bill will be sent to Trump to sign into law. If the House amends the bill, it must return to the Senate for another vote.

But Trump wanted the finished bill on his desk by the Fourth of July, and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., posted on X on Tuesday that "the House will work quickly to pass" the bill.

The bill narrowly passed the House last month by a 215-214 vote, and Republicans can only afford to lose three votes to advance the legislation, provided all members are present and Democrats maintain across-the-board opposition.

"Sadly, every Democrat from the beginning of this process walked away from trying to help those middle-class families because they just hate President Trump so much," Scalise said.

"They made it personal against President Trump, and they're going to have to answer for that next year. Because, look, when you're a waiter or waitress right now, working at a diner, you're working late nights, maybe three jobs, and trying to raise a family, struggling to get by, the no tax on tips provision is going to be a lifesaver to a lot of those families.

"You're a shift worker working in a factory somewhere in America. You're working overtime, but you're away from your family, and you wonder sometimes, is it worth it when you look at all the taxes taken out of your paycheck.

"No longer will you be paying taxes on that overtime work. And that's because of President Trump and House and Senate Republicans.

"Not a single Democrat, House or Senate, voted for this bill because they don't care about those families who are struggling. But we do."

Members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus reportedly have threatened to vote against the procedural rule for the House to begin debating the bill, objecting to Senate proposals such as raising the debt ceiling by $5 trillion; the House version raised it by $4 trillion.

"One of the things a lot of our members wanted to do is not let [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-N.Y.] be able to extract leverage on a debt-ceiling negotiation, because, Greta, if this [provision] was not in this one, big, beautiful bill in reconciliation, it would be a stand-alone bill that would require Chuck Schumer and Senate Democrats to be a part of that negotiation," Scalise said.

"They would require hundreds of billions in new spending in Washington in order to deal with the debt ceiling.

"We're actually cutting spending in this bill, getting rid of a lot of waste, fraud, and abuse, putting work requirements, for example, in a program like Medicaid, so that the truly disabled and needy will be able to get better access to Medicaid because those able-bodied adults who are turning down work [will be required to get jobs].

"Those are going to be good things for the economy, but it's also something that helps reduce waste, fraud, and abuse and saves hundreds of billions of dollars in those programs."

