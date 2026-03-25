Rep. Scalise to Newsmax: Democrats in Congress Want Chaos

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., told Newsmax on Wednesday that congressional Democrats are showing through the Department of Homeland Security funding battle that "they want chaos."

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Scalise said that "it's disgusting and it's dangerous what Democrats are doing by shutting down the Department of Homeland Security.

"Let's keep in mind, we're at a heightened level of threat. We've had multiple terrorist attacks on our homeland here in the United States just in the last month."

He said it is remarkable that, in light of those concerns, Democrats have not supported funding the agency.

"Democrats want to shut down this department," Scalise said.

Scalise said he expects a clear outcome when a new DHS funding bill reaches the House floor Thursday.

"And what you're going to see from Democrats is a whole lot of posturing and talking. But ultimately, you're going to see Democrats vote no," he said.

"They do not want to fund the Department of Homeland Security because they want chaos."

He said many Americans are beginning to take notice of the situation, asserting that Democrats "want open borders. And believe me, this is about two things.

"It's about defunding the police and about having open borders again, like they had under [former President] Joe Biden."

The House majority leader said Democrats are showing their intent with their stance against the country's security.

"And America doesn't want that. It was the number one issue that President Trump got elected on.

"President Trump secured the border. He fixed this problem," Scalise said.

He added that he's ashamed on behalf of Democrats as federal employees miss another payday.

"They're working without pay, and it's disgraceful and dangerous. And Democrats ought to be ashamed of themselves if they had any shame," the lawmaker said.

President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he might call up National Guard troops to assist with airport security as more federal transportation agents are not reporting to work since they're not being paid.

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