Rep. Palazzo to Newsmax: Biden 'Heavily Engaged in the Blame Game'

President Joe Biden, who wouldn't predict this week when inflation will drop, doesn't "have a clue" on the economy or in foreign or domestic affairs, but he's quick to blame Republicans for any issues, Rep. Steve Palazzo said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"I don't think he has a clue on what's happening domestically or foreign, or in military terms in Ukraine, but he's heavily engaged in the blame game," said the Mississippi Republican on Newsmax's "National Report." "If he wants to blame Republicans for, you know, us having the hottest economy in our nation's history, record job creation, record unemployment, a secure border, a strong military … he always has a tendency to blame us, and I will take that blame on my shoulders right now."

But if Biden wants to attack inflation, he must unleash the nation's energy resources and "drill here, drill now," said Palazzo, adding that the president must push to keep taxes low and regulations at a minimum.

"Stop paying people to stay home," he said. "Small businesses are competing with our own government for resources, but we're paying people to stay at home and sit on their couches."

Finally, he called on the nation to return control of Congress to Republicans this November, and "we can truly tackle this inflation crisis."

Palazzo added that it does not sit well with him that Biden is blaming "ultra-MAGA" policies for the nation's woes, and he doesn't think the majority of the American people appreciate such words.

"Even Democrats know that this president is way outside his scope of serving as president," said Palazzo. "He has been a failure on the foreign policy front for 42 years, and why would we expect him to do any better on domestic policy? And he's saying an attack on inflation is his number one priority ... should be the security and safety of this nation. It should begin with securing our southern border, which is a war zone and it's basically a man-made disaster, and he's complicit in the cartels controlling our southern border and not the U.S. government."

Meanwhile, the House has overwhelmingly passed Biden's requested $40 billion in Ukraine aid, and while much of that is going to replenish U.S. stockpiles, Palazzo said it "ruffles my feathers" that the United States did not send lethal aid to Ukraine before the Russian invasion began in late February, as Moscow may have backed off if it felt more threatened.

"There seems to be a pattern where Russia likes to invade Ukraine when we have Democrats in the White House," he said. "It first started with Obama, with the invasion and annexation of Crimea and then in 2022 after our disastrous withdrawal [from Afghanistan]."

He said he believed the withdrawal triggered China as well as Russia and other rogue nations and caused them to see a "fundamental weakness in this commander in chief."

But if the lethal aid had been provided earlier, "we would not even be having this conversation," Palazzo added. "This administration was well aware the Russians have been building up not just in Belarus but also along the Russian Ukrainian border, but yet this administration did nothing. I think you've got to lead by example on the world stage."

