Steve Nikoui To Newsmax: I Am Grateful for the 'Four Horsemen'

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 09:13 PM EDT

Steve Nikoui, the Gold Star father of Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, who tragically lost his life in the Kabul bombing during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, appeared on Newsmax on Tuesday to talk about offering thanks to the "four horsemen."

"You know if I could, I'd like to give a thank you to a couple of people. First of all, you know Brian Mast, Darrell Issa, Waltz, and Mills. They're affectionately known as the Four Horsemen to us Gold Star parents, and they're all being led by Chairman Michael McCaul," a representative from Texas.

Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla., Cory Mills, R-Fla., Mike Waltz, R-Fla., and Darrell Issa, R-Calif., are collectively known as the "Four Horsemen" for their advocacy on behalf of Gold Star families and for being vocal in seeking accountability and justice for the families who lost loved ones in the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Nikoui, invited to the State of the Union by Mast, briefly interrupted the president's address, demanding, "Do you remember Abbey Gate?" followed by his son's name, "United States Marines, Kareem M. Nikoui, Second Battalion, First Marines," reported Fox News.

After the outburst, Capitol Police removed Nikoui from the chamber and subsequently detained him.

During an appearance on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Nikoui also underscored the significance of the upcoming congressional hearings on March 19, where those accountable for the Afghanistan withdrawal will testify.

"I need, you know, all Americans, whether you're Democrat or Republican, to watch those, to maybe come to the hearings and put pressure because they were under oath, saying there was nothing wrong with the withdrawal and there was nothing they could have done," Nikoui said.

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

