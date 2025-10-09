Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Democrat Porter Is 'Face of Arrogant Ruling'

Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Newsmax on Thursday that his opponent Katie Porter, a Democrat, displays the "face of arrogant ruling."

On "National Report," Hilton said that Porter's backing out of an interview over too many follow-up questions is ridiculous.

"What you saw there was the real face of this arrogant ruling elite that's been in charge in California now for 15 years," he said.

Hilton accused the former congressional representative of showing a side of liberalism that many people can't accept.

"And they assume that they're going to rule forever, that there's no challenge to them. There are no consequences to anything they do. They can't be questioned," he said.

Porter, one of nine Democrats running for California governor next year, is facing renewed scrutiny after storming out of a CBS interview when asked how she planned to pick up voters who supported President Donald Trump.

A new poll shows that she is falling behind Hilton.

"I don't want to keep doing this. I'm going to call it," Porter said, trying to remove her microphone and cut off the interview after a CBS reporter asked Porter how she intended to appeal to the 40% of California voters who backed Trump.

"I don't want this all on camera," she said.

Hilton said he's used to seeing that kind of approach.

"It's the attitude that you see across the board in California from these Democrats. Honestly, we're sick of it here. They have totally failed," Hilton said.

Hilton said California is in a mess due to the far-left policies of people like Porter.

"We've got the worst results of any state in the country, the highest unemployment, the highest poverty rate, the highest taxes, highest cost for gas, electricity, water, everything."

"It's a nightmare," he added. "The crime, the homelessness, schools are a disaster."

Hilton said he sat for a similar interview with the same reporter, and it went two hours long, which should be expected.

"You should appreciate the chance to explain to people where you're coming from, where you stand on the issues, on the policies, on the campaign plan, any of that stuff."

He added: "If you're not prepared to answer questions, what are you even doing running for office?"

