Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Newsom Has No White House Path

Republican Steve Hilton, among the top candidates for this year's California gubernatorial race, told Newsmax on Thursday that term-limited Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom has no chance of running for president because of the state's dismal performance under his leadership.

The interview on "Finnerty" came as California gas prices hit $5.84 a gallon for regular, according to AAA, and as recent polling showed Hilton at or near the top of the crowded nonpartisan primary field for the 2026 race.

A UC Berkeley Citrin Center for Public Opinion Research-POLITICO poll released March 11 found Hilton with 19% support among likely voters, ahead of Democrat Tom Steyer at 13%, with three candidates tied at 11% each: Democrats Katie Porter and Rep. Eric Swalwell, and Republican Chad Bianco.

In response to questions about Newsom's record on gas prices and other issues, Hilton said he has a simple four-letter word for the governor to run on. He argued that just as President Donald Trump ran on MAGA, Newsom would have to run on MUGA, for "Most Useless Governor in America."

Hilton said Newsom's record is the worst in the nation on every issue that matters. He pointed to the state's highest poverty rate, highest unemployment rate, and highest cost of living. He added that California ranks 50th out of 50 states on opportunity, according to U.S. News & World Report rankings.

He also cited WalletHub's ranking of California 50th on affordability, Chief Executive Magazine's ranking of California 50th for business climate, and similar last-place standings on other measures.

California is also the subject of a new congressional investigation into alleged widespread taxpayer fraud in its federally funded hospice programs.

On March 23, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform launched an investigation, sending a letter to Newsom that cited state audit reports indicating the administration has known about widespread hospice fraud for at least four years but has failed to prevent or detect it.

Lawmakers are seeking documents on oversight, licensure, complaints, investigations, and reimbursements for Medicare and Medi-Cal hospice programs dating to 2019. They described schemes similar to those uncovered in Minnesota and warned of tens of millions in misused federal funds while vulnerable patients are exploited.

"Everything is not just bad, it's the worst-performing state in America," Hilton said. "There's no way this guy can go anywhere near the White House."

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