Steve Hilton to Newsmax: California Is Worst-Run State Under Newsom

Steve Hilton, who is running for the Republican nomination for California governor, did not mince words on Newsmax on Thursday regarding how bad a leader Gov. Gavin Newsom has been.

Hilton mocked Newsom for asserting that California did the Department of Government Efficiency before anyone, saying that the state is the model of how to run a streamlined, efficient government.

"What are you talking about?" Hilton said on "Carl Higbie: FRONTLINE."

"It's literally the worst in the country. The highest taxes for the worst outcomes anywhere of all 50 states."

Hilton, who was speaking from the Central Valley, said the state is filled with bridges that go nowhere, tons of money spent on combating homelessness, yet more homeless people than ever and a high-speed rail system that didn't build a single track.

He noted that in Newsom's first budget, he vowed to modernize California's antiquated 911 system.

"He spent half a billion dollars," Hilton said. "They just announced last week it's going to be scrapped because it never worked."

"This guy wants to be president, and he can't organize a phone line in seven years with half a billion dollars," he added. "It's unbelievable.

"The level of lying and gaslighting we get from him now is just utterly pathological," Hilton continued. "Almost everything he says, he is doing the exact opposite of what he says."

