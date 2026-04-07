Steve Hilton to Newsmax: TDS Driving Allies' Inaction on Hormuz

California Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton told Newsmax on Tuesday that anti-Trump sentiment is hobbling U.S. allies as tensions escalate with Iran and global shipping lanes remain paralyzed.

Appearing on "Ed Henry The Big Take," Hilton argued that "Trump Derangement Syndrome" is the key reason many allied nations are refusing to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz despite sharing America's strategic interests.

Hilton, who was recently endorsed by President Donald Trump, called allied inaction on Iran's closure of the vital waterway "incredible."

"I mean, just the sheer hypocrisy and selfishness," he said.

"They want the outcome, they want a safer world, they don't want Iran rampaging around the world funding terrorism and causing mayhem, but they're not prepared to help," he said.

Hilton argued that the reluctance of allied nations is rooted in domestic political fear rather than military or strategic limitations.

"It's because they're so pathetic they won't stand up to their domestic political audiences," he said.

The British-American Hilton, a former United Kingdom political strategist, added that anti-Trump sentiment — often discussed in the U.S. — is even more intense internationally and is shaping foreign policy decisions.

"Basically, whatever we think of in terms of Trump Derangement Syndrome here in America, I can tell you it's far worse around the world," he said.

According to Hilton, foreign leaders are unwilling to risk political backlash from voters who oppose Trump, even when cooperation would serve their own national security interests.

"That's what I think is really driving this, is that the politicians in all those countries simply won't stand up to their domestic constituencies who've got TDS," he said. "That's what's at work."

At the same time, Hilton accused those same nations of benefiting from U.S. leadership without contributing to the effort.

"But they don't mind taking the support," he said.

"They don't mind benefiting from the work that we do and that President Trump is leading," Hilton said.

When it comes to assistance, however, Hilton said the answer from allies is clear.

"As for helping? No way," he said.

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