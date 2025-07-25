Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Dems 'Out of Touch With What the Public Wants'

Democrats are "out of touch with what the public wants," especially in sanctuary cities and states, said California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton.

"One of the great benefits when I'm elected governor of California is that I get to appoint judges so we can start to turn the tide and get rid of these insane people who have absolutely no clue," the Republican told Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show" Friday.

"The definition of a 'sanctuary city' or 'sanctuary state' is a place that breaks the law, that undermines federal law as made in Congress being upheld by this administration properly for the first time we've seen in ages. When [Rep. Adriano Espaillat] says that sanctuary cities protect the neediest, no, sanctuary cities are the ones that create the neediest."

Espaillat, D-N.Y., on Tuesday told CBS News that a sanctuary city is "not a city that harbors or provides custody and protection to hardened criminals. That's totally false and a fabrication. A sanctuary city is a city that helps the neediest among us." His remarks came after Louisville, Kentucky, ended its sanctuary city policies.

"Where is poverty the highest in America? It's in blue states and blue cities run by Democrats who have absolutely no idea how to create the conditions for people to climb the ladder of opportunity," Hilton told Newsmax.

"And, by the way, that's why what ... I've been arguing, it's so central to this. I'm on the road the whole time in California. You know who's really, really fed up with what's been going on in terms of open borders, sanctuary cities, and illegal immigration? Legal immigrants who want a shot at the California dream.

"And they see these people coming across the border and they say, no way. When I sit down with working class Latinos in East Los Angeles and ask them about deportation and immigration, you could be forgiven for thinking you're listening to [White House Deputy Chief of Staff] Stephen Miller," he said.

