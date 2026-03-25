Steve Hilton to Newsmax: Dem Debate Snub Over Interest, Not Race

Steve Hilton, a Republican running for governor of California, told Newsmax Wednesday how ridiculous it is that a group of low-polling candidates got a debate canceled because all the candidates who qualified were white.

The University of Southern California canceled a gubernatorial debate less than 24 hours in advance Tuesday after candidates who failed to qualify complained about the lack of diversity on stage.

"She’s fighting to be heard, but no one's listening," Hilton said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," referring to Betty Yee, one of the candidates who complained about being excluded.

"She's at about 1 or 2%," Hilton added. "The reason that these low-polling Democrats, the 'LPDs' as I call them, were excluded has nothing to do with race.

"It's because they're not doing well enough in the race.

"They're not getting anywhere, they're not raising money, they're not getting any support.

Hilton said the excluded candidates want the rules to be broken for them on the basis of political correctness.

Hilton said he found out Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. while on a flight to Los Angeles.

"The really serious part is that the final thing that caused it to be canceled was these whining 'LPDs' — the low polling Democrats — got their cronies in the California Legislature, the leader of the Democrats in the state Assembly, and the leader of the state Senate to write to USC demanding that they be included," Hilton said.

"Now that is corruption," Hilton added. "That is bullying and intimidation."

"The whole regime in California is corrupt and useless, and that's why I'm very confident we're going to kick them out this year," he said.

Hilton said it is important that Republican voters consolidate behind one candidate.

"I'm leading in the polls. I'm leading on fundraising by a lot," Hilton said. "I've got the broad policy expertise, the business expertise, and experience — I think I'm the strongest candidate."

Hilton said his opponent, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, took a knee for Black Lives Matter and is in favor of amnesty for illegal immigrants.

"He says he won't cooperate with the Trump administration to enforce immigration law," Hilton said. "Republicans don't like that."

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