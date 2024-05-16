Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Biden's Debate Strategy a 'Hail Mary'

Steve Forbes, chair and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, expressed his views on the upcoming presidential debates and the current administration's performance during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

Forbes pointed out on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the Biden administration's actions have had significant repercussions, deterring business investment and leading to widespread social issues. These problems, Forbes argued, stem from what he perceives as failures in managing inflation and border control.

"Failure does not attract investment, you might say, and he's [President Joe Biden] visibly failed, and you see it in business investment, which is talking about the future, that has been very depressed," Forbes said.

"He [Biden] obviously botched it on inflation, and everything else, and opening the border like that, creating social problems all around the country, so people want to change."

Forbes suggested that these perceived failures are driving the Biden administration's decision to engage in debates. "I think that's one reason why the Bidens are doing that Hail Mary with the debate," he said. "I don't care who their moderators are; it's gonna eventually come out that this guy is not fit to even finish this term, much less to do four more years."

The debates' setup came after months of avoiding direct engagement on when and where to debate. On Wednesday, both Donald Trump and Biden agreed on a time and place in a matter of minutes, setting up high-stakes showdowns in late June and mid-September, Politico reported.

The former president's campaign announced it accepted invitations to debate the current president on CNN on June 27 and on ABC on Sept. 10. Biden, who had previously said he "received and accepted an invitation" from CNN, also agreed to participate in ABC News' forum.

