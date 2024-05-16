WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve forbes | joe biden | debates | economy | failure | donald trump | biden administration

Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Biden's Debate Strategy a 'Hail Mary'

By    |   Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:04 PM EDT

Steve Forbes, chair and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, expressed his views on the upcoming presidential debates and the current administration's performance during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.

Forbes pointed out on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the Biden administration's actions have had significant repercussions, deterring business investment and leading to widespread social issues. These problems, Forbes argued, stem from what he perceives as failures in managing inflation and border control.

"Failure does not attract investment, you might say, and he's [President Joe Biden] visibly failed, and you see it in business investment, which is talking about the future, that has been very depressed," Forbes said.

"He [Biden] obviously botched it on inflation, and everything else, and opening the border like that, creating social problems all around the country, so people want to change."

Forbes suggested that these perceived failures are driving the Biden administration's decision to engage in debates. "I think that's one reason why the Bidens are doing that Hail Mary with the debate," he said. "I don't care who their moderators are; it's gonna eventually come out that this guy is not fit to even finish this term, much less to do four more years."

The debates' setup came after months of avoiding direct engagement on when and where to debate. On Wednesday, both Donald Trump and Biden agreed on a time and place in a matter of minutes, setting up high-stakes showdowns in late June and mid-September, Politico reported.

The former president's campaign announced it accepted invitations to debate the current president on CNN on June 27 and on ABC on Sept. 10. Biden, who had previously said he "received and accepted an invitation" from CNN, also agreed to participate in ABC News' forum.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Steve Forbes, chair and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, expressed his views on the upcoming presidential debates and the current administration's performance during an interview with Newsmax on Thursday.
steve forbes, joe biden, debates, economy, failure, donald trump, biden administration, border, inflation
339
2024-04-16
Thursday, 16 May 2024 09:04 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved