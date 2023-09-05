×
Tags: steve forbes | economy | bidenomics

Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Biden Economy Is 'Hitting Headwinds'

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 09:31 PM EDT

The Biden economy is “hitting some headwinds,” and is not doing as well as the federal government is saying it is, Chairman and Editor of Forbes Media Steve Forbes told Newsmax Tuesday.

When asked by “Rob Schmitt Tonight” host Rob Schmitt if the Biden administration is trying to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes for the presidential election next year, Forbes responded that “it’s hard to pull wool over an eye when you’re in a cellar and not much light there.”

“The fact of the matter is the economy is not doing as well as they say,” Forbes said, adding that there is a very important figure that is not talked about much, called the “Gross Domestic Income,” or GDI, a figure that represents all cash receipts and income, including dividends, salaries, and interest.

Forbes noted that the GDI only grew in real terms at 0.5%, unlike the over 2% reported GDP.

“Usually those numbers are really together, so when you see that kind of discrepancy, that means you have an economy that is entering very choppy waters,” Forbes said.

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 09:31 PM
