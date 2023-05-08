×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steve forbes | debt ceiling | joe biden | congress | kevin mccarthy

Steve Forbes to Newsmax: Biden Needs to Stop Debt Ceiling Game

By    |   Monday, 08 May 2023 09:22 PM EDT

Steve Forbes, chair and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden needs to stop playing games with congressional Republicans on the debt ceiling.

Joining "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Monday, Forbes praised House Republicans for their Limit, Save, Grow Act of 2023 and condemned the Biden administration for obfuscating calls to negotiate further.

And while the Wall Street expert parroted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in saying that Congress must solve the crisis, he argued House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Republican conference already answered with the proposal.

"Well, the fact of the matter is, she's right that Congress has to take its responsibility," Forbes said of Yellen's recent comments on ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos."

"That's exactly what the House of Representatives did, passing a very straightforward and good bill — very reasonable bill," he continued. "And the president well knows there have been numerous negotiations in the past on raising the debt ceiling [where] they come to an agreement."

Forbes then slammed the White House for rumors that Biden is considering invoking the 14th Amendment to avoid a debt default, with reports circulating that even some on his team are weary of the potential move.

"The idea that he's going to have a credit card in perpetuity is nonsense," Forbes emphasized. He also noted that "Congress has the Constitution and precedent on its sides.

"I wish the president would stop this dangerous game. And if he can't negotiate, get somebody in there that's got the authority to do it," the executive added.

His comments arrive as the Democratic-controlled Senate and the Republican-led House have been at a standstill regarding the ceiling, with most Democrats demanding a clean proposal and most Republicans calling for cuts.

On Tuesday, McCarthy is preparing to visit the White House to discuss the topic further.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Steve Forbes, chair and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media, told Newsmax that President Joe Biden needs to stop playing games with congressional Republicans on the debt ceiling.
steve forbes, debt ceiling, joe biden, congress, kevin mccarthy
350
2023-22-08
Monday, 08 May 2023 09:22 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved