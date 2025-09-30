Steve Federico to Newsmax: 'Won't Rest' Until Crime Policies Change

Steve Federico, the father of murdered 22-year-old aspiring teacher Logan Federico, told Newsmax on Tuesday that "something" has got to be done about the soft-on-crime policies that allowed his daughter's killer to roam free despite a lengthy criminal record, including multiple felonies.

"There's going to be change," Federico said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I won't rest until there is change.

"You know, this isn't rocket science. The world needs to be a safer place, and Steve Federico is on a mission to make it a safer place now. My daughter died because of lax laws and soft-on-crime policies.

"So, Democrats really think that the shutdown is going to cost lives, but their soft policies cost lives, and my daughter's life is proof of that," he continued.

"You can't have soft-on-crime policies.

"You have career criminals that repeat time and time again. Alexander Dickey is 30 years old. He committed 39 crimes – 25 of them were felonies – starting in the year 2013, when he was only 15 years old.

"He only did a little over 600 days in prison. How does that happen? Nobody can explain to me how that can happen."

Logan Federico was murdered in May while visiting friends in Columbia, South Carolina, allegedly by Dickey, a career criminal who police say broke in and shot her to death.

Federico said his daughter had decided what she wanted to do with her life about two weeks before she was killed.

"She had a job babysitting our next-door neighbors' two little girls for the summer and that's when … the light went off and she actually knew she wanted to be a teacher," he said.

"She wanted to be an elementary school teacher. She wanted to change kids' lives and mold them.

"She was working two jobs. She was a girl that fought for the underdog left and right.

"You know, if you weren't the popular one in school, she went after you and tried to pull you in. She was a loyal friend, a loyal sister, a loyal daughter. She just was somebody that would light up a room and would do anything for you."

The grieving father said he doesn't "have the words" in his vocabulary to describe what his family has been through in the time since Logan was killed and what they "feel every day."

"I don't think any parent really possibly could," Federico said.

"It's a tragic loss. It's a loss to the world.

"This place we live in needs people like Logan Federico. So, I'm going to pick up the slack and I'm going to do double time."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com