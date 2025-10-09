Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Trump 'Blessed World' With 'Peacemaking Abilities' in Gaza

During his Thursday appearance on Newsmax's "National Report," Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., commended President Donald Trump for what he described as "bold leadership" in helping to secure the release of hostages from Gaza, calling the development an "important first step" toward lasting peace in the region.

"President Trump is the president of peace," Daines declared, adding that the moment reflected the president's enduring influence on Middle East diplomacy. "He is the peace president. What a remarkable moment. Hats off to President Trump's bold leadership, [special envoy to the Middle East] Steve Witkoff, [Secretary of State] Marco Rubio working with the Israelis, with [Israeli Prime Minister] Bibi Netanyahu and our Arab friends to bring us to this moment of the release of the hostages."

Trump has said he expects the remaining hostages will be released next Monday as part of the initial phase of his 20-point peace plan ending the two-year Israel-Hamas war.

"Those words [that Trump posted on social media] of 'blessed are the peacemakers,' those are words spoken by Christ in northern Israel over 2,000 years ago and President Trump has blessed the world with his peacemaking ability," he added.

Daines, who recently returned from a trip to Israel, said his visit underscored the urgency of the hostage crisis and the importance of American leadership in fostering regional stability.

"I was in Israel three weeks ago," he said. "In fact, I was on the border with Gaza. Standing there, I could hear F-16s overhead, Israeli F-16s that were taking the fight to Hamas. Then later that same day, I went to Jerusalem and had a one-hour meeting with Bibi Netanyahu talking about this exact goal, and that is to get the hostages released, to bring them home safely back to their families."

The senator credited cooperation among key regional players — including Israel, Arab nations, and American allies — with making the progress possible. Still, Daines noted that the peace process remains fragile and that significant challenges lie ahead.

"This is an important first step, certainly, the release of the hostages," he said. "That was always the No. 1 goal. But now more difficult work begins, and that will be securing Gaza to ensure that there is not a threat to the safety of Israel. Hamas needs to relinquish their weapons, and we need to have a different governing structure and authority in Gaza and to rebuild Gaza, to get back to the root cause, the poverty, the suffering of the Palestinians in Gaza."

Daines contrasted Trump's approach with that of former President Joe Biden, arguing that the Republican president's resolve was what ultimately produced results.

"This was risky for leaders," Daines said. "It's something that Joe Biden could never have done, but it is really about peace through strength."

The Montana senator concluded by emphasizing that the path forward will require continued commitment to peace and security on both sides.

"It's going to require the right leadership to restore peace and prosperity to Gaza," he said. "That's the long-lasting solution we'll need to ensure that Gaza remains safe and Israel remains safe."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com