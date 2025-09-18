Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Speech Must Be Protected, Violence Confronted

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Newsmax Thursday the left has been raising the temperature since the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk in Utah last week.

“I’ve known Charlie Kirk since he was a teenager,” Daines told “National Report." “He would come to Montana in his early years. Some of his early financial supporters were in Montana. He had a tremendous influence on me personally, on our children, our entire family.”

Daines said he was troubled by the reaction to Kirk’s shooting, especially from the left.

“It's heartbreaking when you think about this moment when Erica is grieving now, two children without a father, Charlie Kirk's parents, it's sickening to see the response, whether it's comedians on TV or others who have a view that's left of center,” Daines said. “I think it's a moment of time that we should be reflecting on the appropriate response in terms of this terrible tragedy that's hit our nation.”

In the wake of ABC taking Jimmy Kimmel of the air over comments he made in the aftermath of Kirk’s shooting, Daines said employers have a right to do what they want.

“Speech needs to be protected. Violence must be confronted,” Daines said. “But employers have the right to decide what kind of behavior is acceptable or not in the workplace. Obviously, ABC made a decision.”

