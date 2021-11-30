Sen. Daines to Newsmax: Abortion Laws 'Antiquated,' Must Catch Up to Science

The nation's laws on abortion are "antiquated" and must "catch up with the science" concerning the viability of a fetus, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear arguments on the Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks in a case that could potentially end with the reversal of the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

"Our founding fathers had it right when they said life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness," Daines said on Newsmax's "National Report." "You can't have liberty and the pursuit of happiness without first having this fundamental right to life. The Supreme Court has a chance to right a historic injustice, and that's the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, 48 years ago."

The Roe decision ruled that states could not ban abortions before the viability of a fetus, at around 24 weeks. Daines, though, argued that at 15 weeks, "they are amazing, beautiful little babies."

"This Mississippi case says you can't have a late-term abortion," Daines said. "It protects life at 15 weeks and beyond. Our laws are antiquated. Technology shows these babies are fully formed at 15 weeks."

Conservatives are closely watching the Mississippi case, with the Supreme Court to open arguments on the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

The state's Gestational Age Act was passed in 2018 but has been blocked by two federal courts. It allows abortion after 15 weeks "only in medical emergencies or for severe fetal abnormality" and has no exception for rape or incest. Under the law, doctors can have their medical licenses suspended or revoked and they may face other penalties or fines if they perform abortions outside those perimeters.

If Roe v. Wade is reversed, that will return the power to the states when it comes to abortion laws, Daines said.

He added, "80% of the American people oppose abortion after three months. The United States is a global outlier when it comes to abortion. We're one of seven nations including China, North Korea, that allows late-term abortions … this is a pivotal point in history, and I believe we need to honor and protect all life.

"These little babies in the womb need to have a voice on Capitol Hill and the Supreme Court and we pray that will be the case tomorrow."

The senator also spoke out about Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments that the new omicron coronavirus variant could slow job market recovery while causing fuel prices to climb.

"It's not the variant that would cause further supply chain disruptions or harm our economy," Daines said. "It's the government puts these mandates in place, or to shut down parts of the economy that is the problem. It's not the variant; it's the government's reaction to that."

Republican-led states haven't shut down their economies and continue to grow, he continued.

Daines also said he remains "absolutely opposed" to the Build Back Better Act, calling it a "wild, reckless spending spree."

"This is a massive social re-engineering bill," he said. " Folks back home in Montana [are] very concerned about the gas prices. I'd like to see [Transportation] Sec. Pete Buttigieg go out to Montana and tell Montanans 'you don't have to worry about gas prices. Just go buy an electric vehicle.' That is such an arrogant position to take."

The only people who can afford electric vehicles, he added, are the wealthy elite.

Others are stuck with high gas prices because of President Joe Biden's actions on energy that are "driving up fuel prices and making us more dependent on OPEC," Daines said. "Where's all the electricity coming from?"