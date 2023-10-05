Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Trump 'Awesome' Negotiating as Speaker

Who better than former President Donald Trump to fill the vacant House speaker's seat — at least in the short term — Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax.

"How awesome would it be for President Trump to be the leader of the House and negotiate with Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden spending policies from a conservative majority House?" Stuebe, R-Fla., said Thursday on "Eric Bolling The Balance." "I can't think of somebody that would be better to do it."

Trump, who is running for a second term in the White House and fighting multiple court cases that he has termed "election interference" and a "witch hunt," said he doesn't want the job but is willing to step in to help the party.

"I fully support the notion; I especially support it if we can't come together as a conference," Stuebe told Bolling. "I know Jim Jordan's running. I know Steve Scalise is running. If they both can't get 218," the number of votes required to elect a speaker, "we need to have somebody that can unify our conference. Even if it's for the 45 days, 60 days that we're in this trying to pass this funding issue."

The only Republicans who are unlikely to support Trump, Steube said, are those in heavily Democratic districts. But they risk being primaried in the next election if they choose to vote against Trump, he said.

"And wouldn't it just be sweet to all these Democrats who kicked out our former speaker that they got rid of Kevin McCarthy and now they have to deal with President Trump?" he added.

As for cable talking-head speculation that Trump is ineligible because of his ongoing trials, Steube said: "I will nip that in the bud right now. ... First of all, Trump wouldn't be a member of the House, so at the current moment, rules don't apply to him because he's not a member of the House ... and I can guarantee you that if that were to happen, we are in the majority. We can change the rules at any time ... and it will not be a problem."

