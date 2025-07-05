Rep. Steube to Newsmax: GOP Passed Trump Agenda in Under Six Months

Florida Rep. Greg Steube praised congressional Republicans on Newsmax Saturday for swiftly passing President Donald Trump’s legislative priorities, emphasizing the historic success in advancing Trump's agenda in less than six months.

Steube, a key member of both the House Intelligence and Ways and Means committees, underscored the significance of the recent passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” describing it as essential to fulfilling promises Trump made to voters.

“The American people elected him to make his tax cuts permanent,” Steube said on “Saturday Report.” “To do no tax on tips was a big thing on the campaign for him. So this was furthering his agenda. And having the legislation passed is important to the American people.”

Steube credited President Trump’s direct communication with congressional Republicans as instrumental in securing support for the bill, which faced initial uncertainty.

“I think him just communicating that to members — how important this is — and we did this in less than six months,” Steube explained. “President Trump has only been there for six months, and we were able to get the majority of his priorities through.”

He specifically highlighted the bill’s impact on border security, a core issue in Trump’s campaign and presidency.

“Think about what this is going to do for the border,” Steube said. “Every American [who] voted for President Trump voted for him to secure the border, to build the wall, to do those types of things, get criminals and terrorists out of our country. And this bill does exactly that.”

President Trump, speaking at a signing ceremony held outside the White House, described the passage of the bill as a monumental achievement, noting its wide-ranging impact.

“I want to tell you that I’ve never seen people so happy in our country because so many different groups of people are being taken care of — the military, civilians of all types, jobs of all types,” Trump said. “We’re adding things like the biggest tax cut in the history of our country. So many things are being added that we wouldn’t even have time to discuss them when we were doing it.”

Trump specifically acknowledged Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for their leadership in rallying Republicans behind the bill. Johnson, marking the occasion, presented Trump with the ceremonial gavel used during the House vote, symbolizing the significance of the legislation.

Steube’s remarks reinforced the broader GOP narrative of efficiency and unity, emphasizing that despite potential divisions, the Republican-controlled Congress had swiftly advanced the Trump administration’s agenda.

“This bill does exactly that,” he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com