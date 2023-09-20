×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: steube | stopgap | spending | budget | border

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Must Reduce Spending, Protect Border

By    |   Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:07 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax that any stopgap spending bill needs to reduce government funding and protect the southern border to get his support.

Appearing Wednesday on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," the Florida congressman explained that although he prefers a resolution to keep the government open, he is willing to take a stand for conservative priorities.

"I think a lot of us standing strong on our principles have caused the caucus to realize that, if we don't pass an appropriations bill that has ... our bill shutting down the border ... then it's a no-go for us," Steube said.

"The American people didn't put Republicans in control of the House, who has the purse strings, to acquiesce and do continuing resolutions with Democrats," he continued. "That's not why they sent us here. So we need to do our job."

Steube acknowledged that House Republicans likely will not get everything they wish for due to Democrats controlling the Senate and executive branch. However, he said, the GOP needs to put its demands on the table.

"I just left our committee conference, and I think we have some agreements on some top-line numbers, which would be like a 26[%] to 30% decrease in overall spending — holding defense spending and holding VA [Veterans Affairs] spending," the lawmaker said.

Steube wants House Republicans to send those cuts, along with the inclusion of the Secure the Border Act of 2023, to the Senate and "dare them to shut down the government."

"I'm fine with the government shutting down to stand on our principle that we are not OK with an open border," Steube stated. "We are not OK with Democrats' open border policies and spending us into oblivion."

The continuing resolution being debated would carry the government into late November or December and seeks not to compromise deliberations on the 12 longer-term appropriations bills.

Splitting appropriations into 12 separate bills is a new process outlined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 after negotiations between House GOP leadership and the White House.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax that any stopgap spending bill needs to reduce government funding and protect the southern border to get his support.
steube, stopgap, spending, budget, border
384
2023-07-20
Wednesday, 20 September 2023 07:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved