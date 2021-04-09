Rep. Steube to Newsmax TV: Filibuster a Firewall Against Court Packing

Florida Rep. Greg Steube is pinning his hopes that Democrats will not pack the Supreme Court with additional liberal justices on Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, telling Newsmax TV Friday that without the filibuster in the upper house of Congress ''we're not going to recognize'' the United States.

The comments by the 42-year-old Steube, a second-term Republican representing Florida’s 17th Congressional District in the lower third of the state, came following President Joe Biden’s announcement earlier in the day that he was creating a commission to study adding seats beyond the current nine on the Supreme Court.

''Well, you know that the GOP and Republicans are going to fight this at every step that we can,'' Steube said on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''Obviously, the bill will likely pass the House just by the majority the Democrats have. Although there's such a slim majority, now, if three Democrats side with Republicans on some of these far-left progressive agenda items, those bills don't pass the House floor.

''But thankfully, something like packing the court will require Joe Manchin and others to do away with the filibuster. They've said, and Sinema has said, they're not going to do that, so hopefully that rings true because if this becomes a 50-50 shot in the Senate, I have real fear for the policies that will affect our country. I'm afraid that in five years we're not going to recognize what our country looks like if that happens.''

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the announcement of the commission ''a direct assault on our nation's independent judiciary and yet another sign of the Far Left's influence over the Biden administration," he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

"Rational observers know well there is nothing about the structure or operation of the judicial branch that requires 'study.'''

Steube added that further evidence of not possibly recognizing the country in five years was Biden’s and Democrats’ attempts to further firearms restrictions.

''They are going to continue to try to do everything they can to take away your Second Amendment rights,'' he said. ''And if all of these bills and all these executive orders were passed before all of these mass shootings that we have had: Sandy Hook, Columbine Marjory Stoneman Douglas, here in Florida, not a single one of these changes that the left wants to make would have prevented a single one of these tragedies because law abiding citizens follow the law, and criminals don't follow the law."

