Rep. Steube to Newsmax: Spending Bills Not Needed During Afghan Turmoil

Democrats are still hammering out the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and the $3.5 trillion party-line spending plan, including when and how they should come up for a vote, but Rep. Greg Steube told Newsmax that the time is not right for any spending, considering the crisis in Afghanistan.

"We've spent $11 trillion in the past 18 months on COVID and COVID-related matters in the budget, and now [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi wants to spend another $3.5 trillion, most of which is on Green New Deal-type issues, not on real infrastructure," the Florida Republican said Monday on "American Agenda.''

"There's only about half a trillion [dollars] of that's actual infrastructure-based. The rest of it is Green New Deal issues, so it's absolutely the wrong direction for our country."

The country is getting to the point where it is going to be spending more than it is taking in, Steube said.

"The last thing that we need to be doing when we have this crisis in Afghanistan and a crisis at the [U.S.-Mexico] border is spending more money," Steube said.

He also spoke out about the messaging from the Biden administration about the Americans who remain in the Taliban-controlled country.

"Since when in the history of our country have we seen the American government tell Americans there in a foreign country [that] you are on your own?" Steube said. "After the failure of the Biden administration to get them out safely, they told us on Friday in a briefing to House members that they had no plans to go in and rescue the individuals that couldn't get to the airport."

He called that an "absolute atrocity," particularly to people like himself who have served in the military and are now hearing that Americans will be left "on the battlefield" after the Biden administration "broke a deal" the Trump administration had reached.

"If they would have laid out everything and agreed with what the Trump administration had in place, we wouldn't be where we are right now," Steube said. "Instead, we're in a place where Americans are stranded and our government is refusing to do anything about it."

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and his administration are blaming former President Donald Trump or anyone they can, Steube said.

"The commander in chief of our military, and that is Joe Biden, and he's the one that responsible for our Americans that are stranded and all the military equipment that is now in the hands of terrorists."