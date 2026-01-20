Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Trump's 1st Year 'Economic Miracle'

Stephen Moore, co-founder of Unleash Prosperity, said President Donald Trump's first year back in office has delivered an "economic miracle," citing strong growth, deregulation, and pro-business policies that he said have reignited the U.S. economy.

Appearing Tuesday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," Moore said the United States is now the dominant global economic power and that the president's policies are producing results similar to Trump's first term.

"Our economy is on fire right now," Moore said, citing 5% growth in the fourth quarter. He added that growth would have been even stronger without disruptions tied to the recent government shutdown.

Moore said Trump's approach — lower taxes, reduced regulation, expanded fossil fuel development, and freeing businesses from government overreach — has fueled rapid growth and low energy prices.

He said that the results validate the president's economic agenda.

Moore also previewed Trump's expected remarks as the president travels to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump is scheduled to speak Wednesday.

While noting that he is not a fan of the Davos gathering, Moore said Trump's message would be clear: Other nations should follow America's example.

"He's going to say, Do what we're doing," Moore said, adding that world leaders are increasingly looking to the U.S. as an economic model.

Moore referenced his book "The Trump Economic Miracle," co-authored with economist Art Laffer, saying the economic turnaround over the past year has been remarkable and that the rest of the world should take note.

"They should have what we're having," Moore said.

