Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Justices' Ruling on Tariffs Will Have Mixed Impact

Stephen Moore, a former economic adviser to President Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Friday the Supreme Court's decision to curb the president's tariff authority will have a mixed impact on consumers.

Moore, co-founder of Unleash Prosperity, has long opposed tariffs.

"I do think that the court has appropriately put restrictions on the president's ability to unilaterally raise taxes and tariffs on the American people," Moore said on "Ed Henry: The Big Take."

He said the court's 6-3 ruling "made it pretty clear that taxes have to start constitutionally in the House of Representatives."

Moore said that while he opposes tariffs and supports free trade, he said Trump used the threat of tariffs to get good trade deals from Canada, China, and Mexico.

"The economic impact is still yet to be determined," Moore said. "One outstanding question is whether the tariffs that were collected, $175 billion, will have to be returned to people.

"The court was kind of mum on that."

Moore said that Trump could justify using the National Emergencies Act to continue to impose tariffs on China.

"It's a national security issue when it comes to China. China is our biggest enemy," Moore said.

"They're like Germany circa 1939," he added. "They're a dangerous country."

"Trump can make the case — and should try to make the case — that China is in a special basket, and that we need to invoke tariffs so that they play by the rules and don't discriminate against American products," Moore said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com