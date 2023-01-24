×
Economist to Newsmax: Corporate Tax Hike Hurts Consumers, Workers

(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Tuesday, 24 January 2023 03:53 PM EST

Economist Stephen Moore told Newsmax on Tuesday that a 15% alternative minimum tax on corporations reporting an average of at least $1 billion in profits over three consecutive years will be passed on to consumers with higher prices and lead to lower wages for employees.

The 15% levy, which took effect Jan. 1, was among a number of tax increases that were part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress last year without a single Republican vote.

"Companies have to make a profit, so if the taxes go up on companies, what do they have to do?" Moore told "American Agenda." "They have to reduce wages to their workers, or they have to raise the prices at the retail level, and so it's not going to be a great bargain for consumers."

Moore worked with the Trump administration to overhaul the federal tax system, leading to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that Congress passed without any Democratic support. Part of the reform was to allow companies to deduct large capital expenditures on things such as buildings, trucks, and technology.

"That's one of the things that leads to higher wages for workers and makes America more competitive," Moore said. "A lot of those firms massively increased their capital investment and therefore they didn't have a tax liability. But guess what? In the future, when those capital investments lead to higher profits, they will pay taxes."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 03:53 PM
