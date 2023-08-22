Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Bidenomics Is Trickle Down 'Misery'

President Joe Biden is showing he is "out of touch with Main Street America," hailing Bidenomics as the alternative to trickle-down economics, aka Reaganomics, according to former President Donald Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore on Newsmax.

"Bidenomics is just crushing and squeezing middle-class folks, and the irony is he said he wanted to get rid of trickle-down economics: You know what is trickling down under Biden? Economic misery," Moore told Tuesday's "American Agenda."

Everything costs more, so Americans are paying more for less, Moore added to co-hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"The reason that you're seeing these polls suggesting the economy's much worse than Joe Biden is touting is because they're feeling it every day in the pocketbook, and Joe Biden, frankly, sounds very out of touch with Main Street America when he's talking about how great things are.

"This is a guy who sounds like he's never been to the grocery store, never been into the gas pump, never bought a new car."

Not only is "Bidenflation" hurting lower-earning taxpayers, but small businesses are struggling to stay afloat under Biden, Moore concluded.

"We've been talking about Bidenflation on your show for the last 18-20 months, and guess who's feeling the effect of that inflation, not just consumers but small businesses," Moore said. "Everything they have to buy is affected by the higher energy costs, the higher labor costs, the higher rental costs. Those are all costs to small businesses.

"The small businesses are really getting hammered by Bidenflation which you know has raised prices by 16% but also raised the input costs of all small businesses. That means they have to raise their prices. But guess what? Small businesses don't have a lot of pricing power where they can't raise their prices without losing customers."

