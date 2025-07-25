Stephen Moore to Newsmax: Trump Won't Fire Powell

Former White House economic adviser Stephen Moore told Newsmax on Friday that President Donald Trump won't fire Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell despite his frequent public criticism.

Trump appeared alongside Powell at the Federal Reserve on Thursday, where they publicly disagreed over the cost of renovations to the bank, and Trump again pushed Powell to lower interest rates, saying, "Well, I'd love him to lower interest rates, but other than that, what can I tell you?”

The president later said that "there was no tension" during his meeting with Powell despite his past calls for the Fed chair to step down.

Moore told "American Agenda" on Friday that any possibility of firing Powell has "probably been delayed. And I don't think there will be a firing. I think what you're going to probably see is Trump continuing to put pressure on the Federal Reserve Board to lower interest rates."

He added, "The Fed meets next week. I think it's up in the air about what course the Fed will will choose here, but Trump feels very strongly that rates should be cut, and he's putting as much pressure as he can on the Fed and Jerome Powell to do that."

Moore noted that Powell has "only got about six months left in as chairman ... of the Fed. So Trump may just wait him out, and he may announce somebody sometime in the next couple of weeks or months to be the next Fed chair-in-waiting."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com