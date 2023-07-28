FBI Whistleblowers to Newsmax: We're Here for Other Whistleblowers

FBI whistleblowers Stephen Friend and Garret O'Boyle told Newsmax Friday that they are hopeful that other people in the ranks of federal law enforcement will come forward like they did and that they stand ready to help them navigate the blowback of speaking out.

"We took our oath, we received the training that we did in the FBI Academy, and I'm assuming it's the same for other law enforcement agencies within the federal government, and when you take that oath it's incumbent on you to protect the Constitution," Friend said during an appearance on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "You don't swear an allegiance to the agency itself.

"The take-away for me, after having testified, was the overwhelming support from the public at large," he continued. "We were able to set up a GiveSendGo account to support individuals like Garret … who were left out in the cold by the FBI.

"There is a war chest left behind, so if anybody wants to do the right thing, we're going to be there to support them, and we're going to be doing the work that the American people sent us to Washington to do."

O'Boyle spoke of informing about government corruption as "a duty to the nation" and said, "That's why people like me and Steve came forward as whistleblowers.

"We've been land-blasted by the legacy media for doing what we've done, and we've been called so-called whistleblowers and malcontents," he said. "It's smear campaigns like that, that make it even harder for more people to come forward.

But I've said before that courage and fear are two of the most contagious [emotions], and so hopefully when people see Steve and me and … other whistleblowers who come forward … I think there are plenty of people in the federal government and in these law enforcement agencies that do have that courage. And they're bolstered by people like us when they see us carrying on with our lives, and then when they see the outpouring of support like Steve mentioned, with the GiveSendGo.

"So hopefully people will continue to come forward," he added. "It's the only thing we can do to try to save this nation. We have to stand true to our oath."

When asked about the idea of moving the FBI's headquarters out of Washington, D.C., O'Boyle said, "I think it's an absolutely outstanding idea.

"Part of the problem with the FBI and many of these federal agencies is the people who like to rise through the ranks and at any cost," he said. "They like that lifestyle. They like that swamp life and that mentality there, so yes, by all means, get it out of D.C. Take it somewhere else. Huntsville, Alabama, has been offered up as a possible location. The FBI has a tremendous facility there already; it could absolutely house a new headquarters."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!