Stephen Davis to Newsmax: Celebrating Kirk's Death Is 'Abhorrent"

"It's absolutely abhorrent to glorify Charlie Kirk's death," Turning Point contributor Stephen Davis told Newsmax on Tuesday, condemning those on the political left who have praised the assassination of the conservative leader on social media.

"Well, it's really sad to see this. I mean, the type of immorality when it comes to these type of people who want to promote the ideology of death by assassination - and it's particularly celebrated on one part of the aisle," Davis said during an appearance on Newsmax's "Newsline."

Police have identified 22-year-old Tyler Robinson as a suspect in the slaying and prosecutors are expected to file a capital murder charge on Tuesday.

Davis, who some affectionately refer to as "MAGA Hulk," said employees should face consequences if they publicly mock Kirk's death.

"If you're a part of some type of job or you have a business, if you are an employee, your conduct reflects your employer. And if you're painting a negative image of your employer due to some type of misconduct, gross misconduct of any sort of creating a negative PR storm for them, then yes, you should be fired and your business should suffer. So, a lot of these people need to understand there are consequences to their actions. And glorifying this foolishness is absolutely abhorrent," he added.

