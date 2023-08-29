×
Tags: stella weaver | newsmax | little league | baseball

Stella Weaver to Newsmax: Baseball 'More Fun and More Challenging'

By    |   Tuesday, 29 August 2023 11:19 AM EDT

Stella Weaver, a 12-year-old who is the only girl to play in this year's Little League World Series, told Newsmax on Tuesday that baseball keeps getting "more fun and more challenging."

A pitcher for Tennessee's Nolensvile Little League team, she said on "National Report" that she "started baseball four years ago because my brother played baseball, and me and my dad and my brother would always throw in the backyard. So, I've always loved it. I used to do … softball before, but I like baseball better.

"But as I've been going on, it's just been more fun and more challenging, and I love the challenge. So, it's just been a lot of fun."

At this year's Little League World Series, Stella Weaver hit a single in the second inning and racked up 25 hits throughout the series, tying the all-time record for hits by a girl in the competition.

Her father, Matt Weaver, added that she has "always been very competitive on the field and quite honestly, when she does play I'm more interested in watching her compete as a player than I am as an individual or as a girl relative to the boys, so it's just something that she's driven to do."

He said: "It's one of those things that, if this is what she wants to do, then we'll do it as long as she can. But she's always competed and represented, and so that's why we've done it."

When asked about his daughter being a role model for other kids her age, Matt Weaver said: "I think people respect what she's done. I will tell you that she has put in the work. … She and her brother, we go out and play a lot of catching.

"They've been hounding me for years, as soon as I get home from work. It's like, 'Hey, Dad, can we go to the fields?' you know, and it's one of those things that I don't take one or the other. I take them both."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

