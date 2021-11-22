Rep. Steil to Newsmax: 'Build Back Better' Bill Must Die in the Senate

The $1.75 trillion spending bill approved by the House last week is a "disaster waiting to happen," so Republicans must make the American people aware of how bad it is so it can be killed in the Senate, Rep. Bryan Steil said Monday on Newsmax.

"This spending bill is an absolute disaster for the American people," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "It is a massive expansion of the welfare state that the Democrats want to see. Hopefully, we can kill this bill yet."

Many in the public don't understand what is in the bill, said Steil, "so we need to get the American people to understand how big it is. It's going to be trillions of dollars more than the Democrats claim. Who's going to pay for it?"

Meanwhile, the House may have another chance if the Senate chops up the bill and sends it back, but everyone would be better served if the bill is killed in the Senate, said Steil.

"It is going to clobber Americans through higher costs for goods or higher taxes," he said. "It expands the socialist welfare state that the Democrats want us to live under, and so our effort needs to be to kill this in the Senate."

If that doesn't happen, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could "ramrod it through the House," said Steil.

The congressman also discussed the news of the incident on Sunday in which a speeding red SUV plowed through barriers and into a Christmas parade Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin, leaving five dead and injuring at least 40 others.

"The Christmas parade in Waukesha is a historically family-friendly event, where members of the community come pouring out," he said. "My thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted and a time to stand with the men and women of law enforcement as they go through this investigation, allowed them to be thorough and then bring the individual or individuals who did this to justice."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here