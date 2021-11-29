Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Concerned Biden Will Use Omicron to Push Agenda

Rep. Bryan Steil told Newsmax Monday he's concerned that the Biden administration will use the news about the new omicron coronavirus variant to push its agenda.

"I'm concerned about the policy proposals that the Biden administration is going to try to put forward now, and that now that this new variance is out, that they're going to try to use the hype to drive their liberal agenda," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"I'm going to keep all eyes on this, so we need to hold this administration accountable for its actions."

He added that it's important that the nation doesn't return to the shutdowns that took place last year.

"I'm concerned about the public policy responses that the White House is going to put forward," said Steil. "We saw last year that children were not in school for in-person learning. We cannot allow that to happen again. We've seen the dramatic and devastating consequences that that has on children all across the United States."

Meanwhile, Steil said, he'd like to see the Biden administration help get people back to work "rather than push socialist policies."

"I'd like to see the Biden administration secure the southern border. Of all the spending that they're trying to do trillions and trillions of dollars, they're putting forward zero dollars to secure the United States borders. The Democrats' policies are completely disconnected from the needs of the American people."

He also said he thinks President Joe Biden isn't talking about such issues because his administration isn't "connected to what the American people want."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here