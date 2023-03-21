Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Trump Probe Should Raise Questions for Everyone

Rep. Bryan Steil, one of the Republican lawmakers demanding documents and testimony from Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg regarding the New York City investigation into former President Donald Trump, told Newsmax Americans deserve answers.

Steil, of Wisconsin, made his remarks on "National Report." He is chairman of the House Administration Committee and one of the House members demanding the information.

"The American people deserve even-handed prosecution and not partisan politics being played out by the local district attorney," he said.

"We have to remember, this is a case that senior DOJ [Department of Justice] investigators reviewed and chose not to charge only to have a lower-level district attorney, with a progressive track record, engage in this investigation.

He said Republican lawmakers want to know just a handful of things.

"Are federal tax dollars being used to drive forward a partisan investigation?" he said. "And is Mr. Bragg engaged with other federal agencies, including the DOJ, in a partisan process? This is particularly important because we have prosecutors, not only in New York, but across the country failing to actually keep our communities safe, but rather using their offices for partisan purposes. I think these are questions the American people deserve to know the answers to.

"This is an incredibly unprecedented situation where we have a former president of the United States of America be indicted by a county level district attorney. I think that should raise questions for everyone. The concern here is that there are partisan motivations behind this. It’s the reason why we’re asking these questions. We deserve to have a nonpartisan judiciary. The concerns, I think, are quite significant. We’re in unprecedented, uncharted territory.

"I think all of the American people need to know that our tax dollars should not be used for partisan, political purposes by local district attorneys. I think these are reasonable questions to ask. I think the American people deserve to know the answers."

