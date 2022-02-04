Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Americans Want Their Way of Life Back

Rep. Bryan Steil tells Newsmax the new jobs report indicates Americans want their way of life back despite COVID-19.

The Wisconsin Republican made his remarks on Friday during an interview on "National Report."

"I think the January jobs report tells us now, more than ever, we need to rip the Band-Aid off all the COVID-era policies we've seen in Washington, D.C., for the past two years and get our way of life back," he said.

"Now is a moment in time where Washington should wake up and realize the American people are ready to get back to work and ready to rip the Band-Aid off of all these COVID era policies the Biden administration wants to continue to push. We've got to stop the bailouts in Washington. We've got to get our spending under control. We have to limit inflation. And these numbers are a solid reminder the American people are ready to get back to work. They're done with big government."

According to Reuters, a survey of establishments in the Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 467,000 jobs in January.

Economists polled by Reuters had estimated ranges anywhere from a decrease of 400,000 to a gain of 385,000 jobs.