Rep. Steil to Newsmax: Dems on a 'Runaway Spending Mission'

There's no doubt that congressional Democrats will "cobble together" enough votes to approve a continuing resolution and keep the government funded through December, but still, their spending will remain out of control, Rep. Bryan Steil said on Newsmax Thursday.

"The Democrats are on a runaway spending mission," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I have no doubt that they're going to cobble together the votes in the last minute to simply kick the can down the road, but the battle continues as to whether or not we can stop their wasteful spending goals here in Washington, D.C., in a period of time when we're seeing rising costs, rising inflation wages, and not keeping up with these costs."

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi want to spend money and raise taxes, but "we need to get our economy back on track," he added.

Progressive House Democrats say they'll block the pending $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, saying they will not vote for it unless the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is passed.

Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said in a press conference Thursday that her caucus is standing firm on their demand that the reconciliation bill to be passed first, and "then we'll happily vote for the infrastructure bill."

Steil, however, said Pelosi is "darn good at getting her ducks in a row on these votes in the end, so I remain very concerned that we're going to see the Democrats move forward with all of the spending bills."

He added that Americans will pay for the spending measure through increased taxes, whether they are direct or through runaway inflation costs, which "function as a tax on all Americans."

"It's so important that we make sure the American people understand what a dangerous path the Democrats are taking us down," said Steil. "That's our only hope of being able to stop these bills. The far left of the Democratic Party is driving this agenda and we have to do everything we can to try to stop it."

He also said it is "unbelievable" the Democrats are pushing that the spending bill will be funded and that it won't cost Americans anything.

"The American people are far smarter than that," he said. "Remember back in the eighties and nineties, and you get those advertisements 12 CDs for one penny, and then all of a sudden you start getting the new ones and you start having a check out every single month. That's the game that Democrats are playing with us right now. They're giving you the money for free upfront, but rest assured, ultimately, the bill is going to come due."

