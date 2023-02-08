Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Biden SOTU 'Out of Touch,' 'Despicable'

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., appeared on Newsmax's Wake Up America on Wednesday to respond to Tuesday night's State of the Union, saying President Joe Biden is "out of touch."

"What you saw was a president that was completely out of touch with the American people," said Mullin. "Let's just start how he ended the speech by saying that, 'I've served longer than most, if not everybody, in here.' That's not a bragging point to say you're a career politician that has been in Washington, D.C., too long."

Biden claimed in his State of the Union address that he and Congress created 12 million jobs.

"No one in that room created a job for the American people," Mullin said. "Washington, D.C., doesn't create jobs. They're supposed to create an environment for entrepreneurs. Job creators will create those jobs, and underneath this Biden administration, they have not created that environment.

"They have created a survival mode for business owners, like myself that's hired hundreds, if not thousands, of employees out there, that's trying to navigate this hostile environment, business environment, this hostile administration towards businesses and corporations."

Mullin also commented on China. Biden, devoting one minute of his speech to China, said, "If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country, and we did."

Mullin said: "Here's the reality: After the American people found out we had a Chinese spy balloon floating across the continental United States, it took him eight days to shoot it down, and what we have learned now, publicly and in briefings, is that they had been tracking it since it entered Alaska.

"They knew well what it was doing and where it was coming from, and they still let it float through, and if the American people wouldn't have saw it, they wouldn't have done anything about it."

Mullin said he discussed the incident with an official who has "been with several administrations."

"The gentleman says, 'I have been here through the Cold War, and I will tell you the Cold War compares nothing to what we're dealing with today with China,' and for the president of the United States to literally spend one minute on an adversary that is truly the biggest threat to the American people that we have seen in my lifetime, in your lifetime, absolutely is just despicable," Mullin said.