Rep. Downing to Newsmax: Trump's 'Great Speech' Highlighted America's Successes

President Donald Trump's State of the Union address was a patriotic and unifying message centered on American pride and shared achievement, Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

Downing praised the address while appearing on "Wake Up America" as a "great speech," saying that "it was about the president being proud of America, about Americans being proud of America, about the successes that we've accomplished for the American people, and just the fact that it was not just about him, it was about us and celebrating our sports heroes, our military heroes."

Downing said, "All of those stories that came out, I thought was a very positive message. And I walked out of there feeling pretty good."

He added that despite the president's speech setting a record for the longest ever for the State of the Union, "It didn't seem the longest. It seemed about the right size to me."

Trump was correct in urging the Senate to take up and pass the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE America) Act, said Downing.

"If you look at the polling, more than a supermajority of Americans — I've heard up to 85% of Americans — agree with this policy, that you should show ID, that you should prove that you're an American citizen before doing one of the most consequential things you can as a citizen and vote in federal elections."

He added that the fact that Democrats are "holding this back is, again, confounding to me, and I think confounding to their constituents because this is incredibly important."

