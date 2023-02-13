×
Tags: spy | balloons | china | joe biden | nord stream | deflection | ryan zinke

Rep. Ryan Zinke to Newsmax: Biden Must Be 'Truthful' About Floating Objects

(Newsmax/"The Record With Greta Van Susteren")

By    |   Monday, 13 February 2023 09:19 PM EST

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Monday the Biden administration needs to be "truthful" about the recent number of objects floating in North American airspace.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren" about the objects, Zinke says, "Well, it's not coming from our allies. It's not coming from outer space. It's coming from China.

"China hasn't hasn't been, you know, truthful in this. But what the administration also has to do is [say], 'Let's be truthful."

The congressman says after introducing the "spin doctors," blaming the Trump administration, and obfuscating the issue, Zinke says, "I'd like to hear what it is from the [Biden] administration's point of view."

The Department of Defense released a report stating Monday that alleged Chinese spy balloons are now a global issue.

"We know that these [Chinese] surveillance balloons have crossed over dozens of countries on multiple continents around the world, including some of our closest allies and partners," said John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council.

Pushing back on the DoD's report, former National Security Agency analyst Edward Snowden tweeted Monday the floating objects were a distraction from Seymour Hersh's report the United States was involved in the destruction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

"It's not aliens," Snowden tweeted. "Wish it were aliens, but it's not aliens."

"It's just the ol' engineered panic, an attractive nuisance ensuring natsec reporters get assigned to investigate balloon bullsh** rather than budgets or bombings (à la nordstream)."

Newsmax Media, Inc.

