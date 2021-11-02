Rep. Dan Meuser to Newsmax: $1.75T Bill Full of 'Problems'

Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., on Tuesday said the $1.75 trillion spending bill is full of problems.

"We've got to kill the bill. It will do nothing really," Meuser said during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "American Agenda."

The bill will "exasperate every problem that we are currently facing from workforce shortages to inflation, to businesses just simply being rattled, to continued energy costs and energy issues facing our country," he added.

Top Democrats would like a final House-Senate compromise on Biden’s 10-year social and environment plan, Democrats said last week.

Talks among White House, House and Senate officials were being held over the weekend, said the Democrats, who described the plans on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record. The White House unveiled an outline of the $1.75 trillion measure on Thursday that won positive reviews from many rank-and-file lawmakers, pending talks over final details.

An accord could clear the way for congressional approval of that bill and a separate $1 trillion measure funding roads, rail and other infrastructure projects, the Democrats said.

For an agreement between the two chambers to be viable in the Senate, it would need the backing of Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. House progressives long at odds over the party’s spending and tax priorities with the two centrists would need to be convinced they could trust them to back an accord.

Manchin and Sinema forced Biden to retreat from his earlier plan for a $3.5 trillion social and environment plan and to remove and scale back some initiatives. Democrats will need unanimous support in the 50-50 Senate to pass the legislation, which is opposed by all Republicans, and will be able to lose no more than three more Democratic votes in the House.

In addition, some Democrats are still seeking to include provisions requiring paid family leave, letting Medicare negotiate pharmaceutical prices to push down prescription drug costs and helping millions of immigrants remain in the U.S.

Among one of the reasons the bill should be killed, Meuser adds, is that "you're gonna raise revenues by hiring 80,000 IRS agents, which will [be the] exactly wrong thing to do. I was revenue secretary for Pennsylvania. That's not the direction to go. So no, I am adamantly against it."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

