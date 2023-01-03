Mark Halperin to Newsmax: Possible Majority for New Speaker by Tonight

Political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax that by Tuesday night, there will be other people, aside from Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who could get a Republican majority for House speaker.

"The events of today, the way the back and forth has gone both publicly and privately, makes me doubt that [McCarthy] can get the majority; my sources are skeptical, and they have been for a while," Halperin told "American Agenda."

"He couldn't get the votes locked up early on. There are doubts about him that range for a variety of reasons. And so, as I said, I think by tonight you're gonna begin — maybe even by the afternoon — You're going to hear other names of people and speculation about: is there some other Republican in the House who can get a majority if it's not Kevin McCarthy?"

Halperin mentioned that Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., and Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., could be possible alternatives to McCarthy. Aides of congressmen reportedly told Newsmax that many House GOP members switched their votes from McCarthy to Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

According to the Washington Examiner, 19 lawmakers voted against McCarthy on the first ballot. On the second ballot, they shifted their votes toward House Judiciary Chairman-elect Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, despite Jordan voting for McCarthy.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who nominated Jordan, argued that "the right person for the job of speaker of the House isn't someone who wants it."

Other members of the House who received votes to be speaker include Reps. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., and Byron Donalds, R-Fla.