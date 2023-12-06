Rep. Jordan to Newsmax: Border Could be Secured With a Sentence

The chair of the House Judiciary Committee, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that the southern border could be secured with a single sentence.

"No money can be used to process or release into the country any new migrants," he said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

It's not about the money when it comes to securing the southern border, Jordan said.

More money, with President Joe Biden's policies, "just means more people there to process migrants coming" in, Jordan added. "Frankly, you could really do things — do a great service for the country — with one sentence: No money can be used to process or release into the country any new migrants."

"You do that," the congressman said, "you stop the problem. You can't spend anymore. This is the power that Congress has. I was for that sentence ... in the fall."

