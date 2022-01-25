Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Southern Border Will Be Secured After GOP Wins Midterms

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax that if Republicans win the 2022 midterms, the southern border will be secured.

Appearing on "Cortes & Pellegrino," Carter states, "we are going to take back the majority in the House. We're confident of that. We're not overconfident," he notes. But "we're going to make sure it happens."

And if that's accomplished, he adds, "we're going to put pressure on this administration to secure our border."

According to Five Thirty-Eight's aggregate polling, as of Monday, Republicans are showing a 43.8% approval rating to the Democrats' 42.2%.