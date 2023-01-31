Gov. Reeves to Newsmax: GOP States' 'Strikeforce' Targets Border

With every state now affected, it is vital for Republican-led states to help do the job the Biden administration won't, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves tells Newsmax.

"The definition of border states has changed under the Biden administration," Reeves said Tuesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "Border states used to be Texas and New Mexico and Arizona, but now we're all border states because of all the fentanyl that's coming across the border. It's going to every state in this nation."

In addition to fentanyl, the border is being used for sex trafficking, illegal weapons smuggling and the crossing of unchecked undocumented immigrants.

Tate pointed to the creation of the American Governors' Border Strike Force, created by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and then-Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, both members of the Republican Governors Association in April 2022, and joined by 24 other GOP governors including Reeves.

Ducey was term-limited out of office and now Abbott is the only GOP governor serving on the border.

"We're working to help Gov. Abbott and others ensure that they have the tools that they need," Reeves said. "We actually have members of our National Guard that are flying missions at the border today and will continue to do that, because the fact is Gov. Abbott is stepping up, filling a void that our federal government ought to be doing, but the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris (administration) refused to do their job."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Donald Trump urges you CANCEL!

Important: If DirecTV tells you we are still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.