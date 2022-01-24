Rep. Mace to Newsmax: Biden Leading 'Worst Border Crisis in U.S. History'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., told Newsmax on Monday that President Joe Biden is leading the "worst border crisis" in the "history" of the United States.

"President Biden and his administration is leading the worst border crisis in U.S. history today," Mace said in her "American Agenda" appearance. "And in fact, just last year, over 1.8 million illegal immigrants were apprehended at our southern border. That's the highest on record, and it's quadrupled or four times higher than the year prior under the Trump administration. It just seems really crazy to me."

"I will tell you," Mace added, "I sit on multiple committees. I had one hearing last year on the border crisis. And would you guess which border we were investigating?"

"It was Canada!" Mace exclaimed.

According to data from Customs and Border Protection (CBP), enforcement encounters along the southwest border for fiscal year 2021 totaled 1,734,686.

