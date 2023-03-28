Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Mayorkas Is a 'Liar'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is lying about the flood of migrants entering the southern border.

When responding to "American Agenda" for clarification on the congressman's earlier comment calling Mayorkas a "liar," Burchett doubled down, saying, "100% he's lying."

"He knows he has the facts," he said. "He has every asset at his disposal, yet he continues to spread this lie that we're in control of the border. He is a liar, ma'am ...

"It's a hard word to call somebody. But it's the truth, and I think everybody knows it."

In September, 2021, Mayorkas told Fox News that he "wouldn't call" the influx of migrants from the southern border "a flood."

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, in fiscal year 2021, the number of southern border encounters totaled 1,734,686. In fiscal year 2022, that number rose to 2,378,944. But preceding both those dates, in fiscal year 2020 the number of encounters were 458,088.

