Dick Morris to Newsmax: Biden Aims for S.C. to Be First Primary to Sway Others

Political author Dick Morris said on Newsmax that President Joe Biden and his team are aiming to name South Carolina as the first primary in the nation in the hopes that it will sway primaries that follow it in Biden's favor.

After pointing out on "Saturday Agenda" Biden's favorability among South Carolina voters, the author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback" said, "What Biden's trying to do is put South Carolina first and hope that the rest of the country falls in line. And it's a thinly devised scheme, but you know."

Earlier, Morris said it wasn't just Newsmax that DirecTV kicked off the air; it was by proxy former President Donald Trump, since the network airs most of his speeches.

"Well," Morris said, "we're in a pivotal moment right now because it isn't just that Newsmax has been knocked off DirecTV; it's that President Trump has been knocked off because he gives these long speeches that outline his programs with great specificity and great credibility and now they're not allowed to be broadcast over DirecTV, and that's that's a milestone that is incredible in terms of what else they can do."

