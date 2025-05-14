Jason Bartlett to Newsmax: Trump 'Brave' to Allow Afrikaner Refugees

White South African refugee Jason Bartlett applauded President Donald Trump as "incredibly brave" during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax.

During an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Bartlett spoke of white Afrikaners facing a "genocide" and applauded Trump's offering them refugee status in anticipation that the decision would bring the administration criticism.

"He's incredibly brave because the world is out to get President Donald Trump," Bartlett said. "And you can see by the video of the South Africans that are coming into the country, it does not fit the left agenda.

"But that's why we love President Donald Trump. He's more our leader than any leader in South Africa at the moment."

