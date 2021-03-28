Corey Lewandowski to Newsmax TV: Trump's Social Media Site Coming in 3-4 Months

After being censored and canceled off Twitter and Facebook, former President Donald Trump will be starting his own social media company that will debut this summer, according to his inner circle.

Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump 2016 campaign manager and 2020 senior adviser, told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Agenda," the new platform will debut in 3 to 4 months.

"What we've seen from big tech and the cancel culture is if you don't agree with their philosophy, they're going to cancel you, and we're going to have a platform where the president's message of America First is going to be able to be put out to everybody and there'll be an opportunity for other people to weigh in and communicate in a free format without fear of reprisal or being canceled," Lewandowski told host Joe Pinion.

The comments echo the remarks made by senior adviser Jason Miller on "Fox News Sunday" last week.

"I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform," Miller said. "This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media.

"It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody's going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does, but it will be his own platform."

Twitter permanently suspended Trump's account Jan. 8, 2 days after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest the certification of President Joe Biden's election.

Twitter claimed Trump tweeting was "highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6." Facebook is sending Trump's account to a review board to weigh reinstatement.

Twitter "did us a favor," with the ban, Trump told Newsmax TV's "Greg Kelly Reports" last week.

"We have a lot of options and something will happen with social media, if I want it to happen," Trump told host Greg Kelly on Monday.

Miller said Trump is holding "high-powered meetings" at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, adding "numerous companies" are seeking to get involved in the new venture.

Trump's daughter-in-law acknowledged the work, but stopped short of making any announcements.

"I'll leave that up to him to make the big, big announcement," Lara Trump said. "But, look, I do know there are roughly 75 million Americans – and probably a lot more than that – that feel like their voice does not have a home anywhere.

"They can't go on these social media platforms as they currently exist and speak freely, quite frankly. They are censored as conservatives. We know we are censored. We have all felt it. We have all seen it in different ways."

Lara Trump added, "my father-in-law ultimately wants to give people a space where you have your First Amendment right of freedom of speech."

"And you're not going to have the 'fact checkers' pouncing on you," she continued. "I thought it was ridiculous during the campaign that I would post a photo of my children and I would get something sort of a bar at the bottom that said something like fact checkers about COVID-19. I'm like, this is about my kids."

She concluded, "we need freedom and who better to provide it than President Trump."

