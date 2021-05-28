Rep. Smith: Biden Budget Release Shows 'How Proud They Are of This Disaster'

President Joe Biden's release of his $6 trillion spending plan late Friday before a holiday weekend ''shows exactly how proud they are of this disaster of a budget,'' Rep. Jason Smith, R-Mo., told Newsmax Friday.

''This is the latest budget ever in the history of the United States,'' Smith said during an appearance on ''Spicer & Co.'' of the president’s plan for the 2022 fiscal year.

''It proposes the largest expansion of government ever; $69 trillion in spending over 10 years. It has a $3.7 trillion deficit just this year alone, which is the highest in the history of our nation and the highest collection of taxes ever. It’s the highest sustained tax burden in American history; $55 trillion over 10 years, all while exploding our debt to some of the most outrageous and unsustainable levels ever; $17 trillion in new debt by 2031.''

The budget proposal adds $14 billion in new money across government agencies to policies and programs devoted to climate change and incorporates the administration’s eight-year, $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal and its $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. It also adds details on Biden's $1.5 trillion request for annual operating expenditures for the Pentagon and domestic agencies.

Acting White House budget chief Shalanda Young said the Biden plan ''does exactly what the president told the country he would do. Grow the economy, create jobs and do so responsibly by requiring the wealthiest Americans and big corporations to pay their fair share.''

Smith said the 16 percent increase in nondefense spending versus a 1.7 percent increase in military spending is an ''extreme show of disrespect for America’s working-class families.''

''When it comes to our national security, it has the smallest percent of increase. By the year 2031, when it comes to our national defense, we will be by percentage-wise of the GDP, the smallest funding for the national defense since World War II. When you look at Homeland Security, there’s a 0 percent increase while everything else has across the board pretty much a 16 percent increase. So when it comes to protecting our homeland, when it comes to protecting our military, it’s lacking in this budget and that’s the priorities.

''This is the values of the Democrat socialist party."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here