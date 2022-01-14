Curtis Sliwa to Newsmax: With Manhattan DA Bragg, 'No Consequences' for Crimes

Guardian Angels founder and former Republican New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa told Newsmax Friday that under Manhattan's new District Attorney Alvin Bragg, there are now "no consequences" for most crimes.

"This is New York City, where our elected officials want to hug those thugs," Sliwa said on Newsmax Friday. "'Let's hug him, give him love. They don't mean what they do. Let's give him a 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th, 7th, chance.' And to be honest with you, DA Alvin Bragg, this is what he campaigned on. So, the people of Manhattan voted for him knowing this is what they want, this is what they get."

Bragg said when he became district attorney that he was implementing new charging, bail, plea, and sentencing policies "to increase safety and justice for all," that would include not prosecuting lesser offenses, and reducing the severity of several others from felonies to misdemeanors, according to his Jan. 3 memo to staff.

Sliwa, who is circulating a petition to remove Bragg just a couple of weeks since he took office, said that Bragg's policies that reduce many violent crimes — except murder — like armed robberies from felonies to misdemeanors, empowers criminals and will eventually cause a mass exodus of city residents to other states with more law and order.

"So, guess what? Next stop Florida, Tennessee, [and] Texas. New Yorkers will be packing their bags and joining the exodus," he said.

"These elected officials are protected by armed security officers of the New York City police department, so they don't care. But the rest of us, we're potentially a victim at a moment's notice, and then [there are] no consequences other than [if they are] killing people."

Sliwa said that he has collected more than 10,000 signatures and that number is increasing "exponentially" every day.

He is also appealing to New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul to use her state constitutional authority to remove Bragg from his position.

"I've worked on criminal justice reform legislation under [then-President Donald Trump's] administration, and I'm very familiar with the changes that have been made," he said. "But there's one thing to support criminal justice reform that puts public safety first, there's another where you're really starting to see public safety deteriorate, and that's what you're seeing in New York City."

